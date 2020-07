Del Ray Tower

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging conference room dog park package receiving smoke-free community yoga

DelRay Tower is the premier location for apartment living in Alexandria, VA. A vibrant home base near the nation’s capital, DelRay Tower apartments offer a wonderful blend of “Main Street” life and urban energy. Views from the fabulous rooftop penthouse include historic Alexandria in one direction and bustling Washington DC in the other. Enjoy an elegant clubhouse, business center, and a premium fitness center with spectacular city views. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, enjoy

gourmet kitchens, distinctive floors, and the convenience of your own washer and dryer. Take full advantage of metropolitan living and the quiet pleasures of your lovely neighborhood, just a quick drive to Amazon Headquarters and a quick walk to elegant bars and cafés. Come see these new Alexandria apartment homes for yourself by scheduling an appointment today!