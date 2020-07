Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage guest parking package receiving 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill dog park hot tub media room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You're not one to compromise. And that's just fine. At the Assembly Alexandria, you'll find all the warm comforts of a garden-style apartment community with all the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. And it's all right in Alexandria, close to the places you need to be and want to go. From the contemporary stylings of your home to the unmatched comforts including elevator access to the Duke Street location, life is at its best when you're at the Assembly Alexandria. Please call for an appointment today.