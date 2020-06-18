933 N ALFRED STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Contemporary near Crystal City and Olde Towne Alexandria! Almost New EYA-built 4 level Luxury Townhome in Old Town Commons - rarely available. High ceilings and contemporary details through out. 4th level features bedroom and den with dual-sided gas fireplace. 4th level terrace/entertaining space on other side of dual gas fireplace - sky view of Alexandria and Arlington! 4 bedrooms (lower level bedroom doubles as den or study), 3.5 baths, spacious gourmet kitchen with island, pantry, Energy Star appliances, LEED energy efficient home - lots of light. 2 car deep rear-loading garage. This home is built for urban living - 10 minute walk to Braddock Rd or King St metro... easy walk to Harris Teeter. Enjoy the afternon in nearby Potomac Yards shopping and movies, Dinner or entertainment in Olde Towne, water taxi to National Harbor - art studios and great food and street life in nearby Del Rey - and Potomac Yards Metro coming soon too! Near major bike trails south to Mt Vernon, North into DC to the Zoo, or West to Leesburg (WO&D trail). Easy Bike Ride into DC! Will be on the lower end of the Amazon "National Landings" campus. Mere minutes to airport. Exterior yard work attended to by HOA. Come home, relax and enjoy!