Last updated May 7 2019

933 N ALFRED STREET

933 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Contemporary near Crystal City and Olde Towne Alexandria! Almost New EYA-built 4 level Luxury Townhome in Old Town Commons - rarely available. High ceilings and contemporary details through out. 4th level features bedroom and den with dual-sided gas fireplace. 4th level terrace/entertaining space on other side of dual gas fireplace - sky view of Alexandria and Arlington! 4 bedrooms (lower level bedroom doubles as den or study), 3.5 baths, spacious gourmet kitchen with island, pantry, Energy Star appliances, LEED energy efficient home - lots of light. 2 car deep rear-loading garage. This home is built for urban living - 10 minute walk to Braddock Rd or King St metro... easy walk to Harris Teeter. Enjoy the afternon in nearby Potomac Yards shopping and movies, Dinner or entertainment in Olde Towne, water taxi to National Harbor - art studios and great food and street life in nearby Del Rey - and Potomac Yards Metro coming soon too! Near major bike trails south to Mt Vernon, North into DC to the Zoo, or West to Leesburg (WO&D trail). Easy Bike Ride into DC! Will be on the lower end of the Amazon "National Landings" campus. Mere minutes to airport. Exterior yard work attended to by HOA. Come home, relax and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

