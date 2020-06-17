9 W CATON AVENUE

Amenities

Nice freshly repainted , brick TH in Del Ray area of Alexandria. Walking distance to Bus, Metro and Restaurants. Fresh paint, fenced rear yard on a short block, located off Commonwealth nestled between Mt Ida Ave and Del Ray Ave. Gas heat, CAC, front & rear porch. Partial fence in front, yet fenced in rear. Basement entrance. 10 x 8 shed. Note, owner will leave or remove furnishings in the home. Owner will leave or remove stairlift system, which is actually quite convenient. Owner will have carpets professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.Owner will consider a dog, but no cats. Lawn mowing included in rent. Minimum qualifying guidelines: No more than two incomes to qualify for rent. Minimum monthly household gross income required is $6,500 ($78,000 annual) Must have credit score above 620. Application process and documents in DOCUMENTS.