9 W CATON AVENUE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:27 PM

9 W CATON AVENUE

9 West Caton Avenue · (703) 503-4302
Location

9 West Caton Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nice freshly repainted , brick TH in Del Ray area of Alexandria. Walking distance to Bus, Metro and Restaurants. Fresh paint, fenced rear yard on a short block, located off Commonwealth nestled between Mt Ida Ave and Del Ray Ave. Gas heat, CAC, front & rear porch. Partial fence in front, yet fenced in rear. Basement entrance. 10 x 8 shed. Note, owner will leave or remove furnishings in the home. Owner will leave or remove stairlift system, which is actually quite convenient. Owner will have carpets professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.Owner will consider a dog, but no cats. Lawn mowing included in rent. Minimum qualifying guidelines: No more than two incomes to qualify for rent. Minimum monthly household gross income required is $6,500 ($78,000 annual) Must have credit score above 620. Application process and documents in DOCUMENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 W CATON AVENUE have any available units?
9 W CATON AVENUE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 W CATON AVENUE have?
Some of 9 W CATON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 W CATON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9 W CATON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 W CATON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 W CATON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 9 W CATON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9 W CATON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9 W CATON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 W CATON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 W CATON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9 W CATON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9 W CATON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9 W CATON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9 W CATON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 W CATON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
