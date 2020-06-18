9 AUBURN COURT

Amenities

A true gem in sought after Auburn Village community in Del Ray. 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground level opportunity with its own patio space. Updates and renovations abound inside including Kitchen, flooring and bathroom. Secure building with easy off street permit only parking. Trash and Water is included in the Rent. A separate locked storage unit conveys with this rental! Laundry facility located in neighboring building. This unit's front door faces a huge inner courtyard/common area. On site property management. Dash stop nearby. Minutes to Metro, Pentagon ,DC, Old Town and Crystal City. Dine on the Ave or shop at Potomac Yards. Dogs considered - No cats please. See Documents for Parking Directions. Please note tenant is responsible for registering vehicle with Assn and purchasing new parking tag ($50). One guest parking pass included. Easy Online Application process! OPEN this Sunday 9/15 from 12-1:30.