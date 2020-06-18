All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:35 PM

9 AUBURN COURT

9 Auburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

9 Auburn Court, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
A true gem in sought after Auburn Village community in Del Ray. 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground level opportunity with its own patio space. Updates and renovations abound inside including Kitchen, flooring and bathroom. Secure building with easy off street permit only parking. Trash and Water is included in the Rent. A separate locked storage unit conveys with this rental! Laundry facility located in neighboring building. This unit's front door faces a huge inner courtyard/common area. On site property management. Dash stop nearby. Minutes to Metro, Pentagon ,DC, Old Town and Crystal City. Dine on the Ave or shop at Potomac Yards. Dogs considered - No cats please. See Documents for Parking Directions. Please note tenant is responsible for registering vehicle with Assn and purchasing new parking tag ($50). One guest parking pass included. Easy Online Application process! OPEN this Sunday 9/15 from 12-1:30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 AUBURN COURT have any available units?
9 AUBURN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 9 AUBURN COURT have?
Some of 9 AUBURN COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 AUBURN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9 AUBURN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 AUBURN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 AUBURN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9 AUBURN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9 AUBURN COURT offers parking.
Does 9 AUBURN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 AUBURN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 AUBURN COURT have a pool?
No, 9 AUBURN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9 AUBURN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9 AUBURN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9 AUBURN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 AUBURN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 AUBURN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 AUBURN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
