Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

AVAIL 2/1/19 Classic Old Town Townhouse. This home boasts hardwood floors, & plantation shutters. This 3 level home has all the space & privacy you need, carefree living in Old Town. Brick Georgetown Patios-front & rear yard fully fenced. Kitchen & 2 baths adorn modern features & finishes! Shops & restaurants just steps from your front door! Sorry NO PETS, NO SMOKERS, Max 2 incomes to qualify.