Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Short Term Lease until October 31!! A real one of a kind! Ready for immediate move in. Beautiful remolded three level townhouse in Old Town. Well cared for by owners of the property. Rare opportunity- 2 Master Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms. A gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and 6 Burner Viking Stove> This is a serious kitchen! Fireplace with classic wood mantle surrounded with built-in bookcases. Deck and entertaining area off of dining room. Finished basement with separate entrance and full bath. Professionally managed property. Call today to take a tour!