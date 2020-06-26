All apartments in Alexandria
809 CHETWORTH PLACE

Location

809 Chetworth Place, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Old Town living at its best! This beautiful, updated, end unit town home is located at the center of it all! Plenty of living and dining room space, beautifully updated kitchen and baths, ample storage, and a fully-fenced yard, this home is ready and waiting for you! Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, and updated flooring. Bathrooms includes updated fixtures and subway tile. Entire HVAC replaced and heat and water have been converted to gas within the past year. Looking for an easy commute to Amazon HQ2, Washington DC, Arlington, or the Pentagon? Want to live close to the Metro, shops, and dining in Old Town Alexandria? Then this is the home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE have any available units?
809 CHETWORTH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE have?
Some of 809 CHETWORTH PLACE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 CHETWORTH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
809 CHETWORTH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 CHETWORTH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 809 CHETWORTH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE offer parking?
No, 809 CHETWORTH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 CHETWORTH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE have a pool?
No, 809 CHETWORTH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 809 CHETWORTH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 CHETWORTH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 CHETWORTH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 CHETWORTH PLACE has units with air conditioning.
