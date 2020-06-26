809 CHETWORTH PLACE

Amenities

Old Town living at its best! This beautiful, updated, end unit town home is located at the center of it all! Plenty of living and dining room space, beautifully updated kitchen and baths, ample storage, and a fully-fenced yard, this home is ready and waiting for you! Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, and updated flooring. Bathrooms includes updated fixtures and subway tile. Entire HVAC replaced and heat and water have been converted to gas within the past year. Looking for an easy commute to Amazon HQ2, Washington DC, Arlington, or the Pentagon? Want to live close to the Metro, shops, and dining in Old Town Alexandria? Then this is the home for you!