805 N. Howard St. #231

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking lobby sauna tennis court

Amazing Condo Some Utilities Included!! - Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1016 sq. ft condo. Located in the Alexandria area close to major highways and freeways this condo has it all. Entering this condo you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire condo. Large spacious living room and kitchen perfect for entertaining or for kicking your feet up after a long day's work. The kitchen is fully stocked with tons of cabinet storage space, tile floor, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is furnished with flat top stove/range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. A cute dining nook is adjacent to the kitchen. A great deck is standard and overlooks the pool area of the condo. Enjoy breathtaking views as you watch the sunset and enjoy the mature landscaping. 2 large bedrooms accompany this condo. The master is complete with his and her closets, and a master suite allowing for privacy. The bathroom has a large walk-in shower. In-unit washer and dryer. Amenities include lobby sitting area, gym exercise room, sauna, steam showers, tennis courts, and a large pool. The grounds are well maintained and are covered in lavish mature landscaping. 1 reserved parking space underground, guest parking available above ground. Pets are welcome. Some utilities are included!! Tenant pays for electricity. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com.



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



