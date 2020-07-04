All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
805 N. Howard St. #231
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

805 N. Howard St. #231

805 N Howard St · No Longer Available
Location

805 N Howard St, Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Amazing Condo Some Utilities Included!! - Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1016 sq. ft condo. Located in the Alexandria area close to major highways and freeways this condo has it all. Entering this condo you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire condo. Large spacious living room and kitchen perfect for entertaining or for kicking your feet up after a long day's work. The kitchen is fully stocked with tons of cabinet storage space, tile floor, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is furnished with flat top stove/range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. A cute dining nook is adjacent to the kitchen. A great deck is standard and overlooks the pool area of the condo. Enjoy breathtaking views as you watch the sunset and enjoy the mature landscaping. 2 large bedrooms accompany this condo. The master is complete with his and her closets, and a master suite allowing for privacy. The bathroom has a large walk-in shower. In-unit washer and dryer. Amenities include lobby sitting area, gym exercise room, sauna, steam showers, tennis courts, and a large pool. The grounds are well maintained and are covered in lavish mature landscaping. 1 reserved parking space underground, guest parking available above ground. Pets are welcome. Some utilities are included!! Tenant pays for electricity. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com.

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5357255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N. Howard St. #231 have any available units?
805 N. Howard St. #231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 805 N. Howard St. #231 have?
Some of 805 N. Howard St. #231's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N. Howard St. #231 currently offering any rent specials?
805 N. Howard St. #231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N. Howard St. #231 pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N. Howard St. #231 is pet friendly.
Does 805 N. Howard St. #231 offer parking?
Yes, 805 N. Howard St. #231 offers parking.
Does 805 N. Howard St. #231 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 N. Howard St. #231 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N. Howard St. #231 have a pool?
Yes, 805 N. Howard St. #231 has a pool.
Does 805 N. Howard St. #231 have accessible units?
No, 805 N. Howard St. #231 does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N. Howard St. #231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 N. Howard St. #231 has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N. Howard St. #231 have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N. Howard St. #231 does not have units with air conditioning.

