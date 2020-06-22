All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 803 N Howard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
803 N Howard St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

803 N Howard St

803 N Howard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

803 N Howard St, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
For Rent: 2 Beds, 2 Full Bath with a Den, Commuters' Dream Location off Exit 5 on I-395, minutes to Pentagon, Ready to move in fully upgraded Condo for Rent on Howard Street in a quieter Condominium "The Plaza"- New Carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, and new windows treatment. Washer & Dryer inside the unit for your convenience. Metro Bus stop right out front, two blocks from Alexandria Hospital. Easy access to I-395. Swimming pool, outdoor Sauna, Tennis courts, Fitness center, Community Center, and Party room on site. Trash, Water, gas, reserved parking, and all other utilities included in rent except Electricity. Secured Entry and 100% wheelchair accessible unit with Extra Reserved storage. For more info: please call: 5712951999
Ask for move-in special!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 N Howard St have any available units?
803 N Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 N Howard St have?
Some of 803 N Howard St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 N Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
803 N Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 N Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 N Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 803 N Howard St offer parking?
Yes, 803 N Howard St offers parking.
Does 803 N Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 N Howard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 N Howard St have a pool?
Yes, 803 N Howard St has a pool.
Does 803 N Howard St have accessible units?
Yes, 803 N Howard St has accessible units.
Does 803 N Howard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 N Howard St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University