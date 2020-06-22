803 N Howard St

Amenities

For Rent: 2 Beds, 2 Full Bath with a Den, Commuters' Dream Location off Exit 5 on I-395, minutes to Pentagon, Ready to move in fully upgraded Condo for Rent on Howard Street in a quieter Condominium "The Plaza"- New Carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, and new windows treatment. Washer & Dryer inside the unit for your convenience. Metro Bus stop right out front, two blocks from Alexandria Hospital. Easy access to I-395. Swimming pool, outdoor Sauna, Tennis courts, Fitness center, Community Center, and Party room on site. Trash, Water, gas, reserved parking, and all other utilities included in rent except Electricity. Secured Entry and 100% wheelchair accessible unit with Extra Reserved storage. For more info: please call: 5712951999

Ask for move-in special!