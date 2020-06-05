Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
801 PITT STREET NORTH 709
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:42 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 PITT STREET NORTH 709
801 N Pitt St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
801 N Pitt St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North
Amenities
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished Rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 have any available units?
801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 currently offering any rent specials?
801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 pet-friendly?
No, 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 offer parking?
Yes, 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 offers parking.
Does 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 have a pool?
No, 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 does not have a pool.
Does 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 have accessible units?
No, 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 PITT STREET NORTH 709 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University