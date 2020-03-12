All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:55 PM

736 MCKENZIE AVE

736 Mckenzie Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

736 Mckenzie Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully appointed townhouse in convenient Potomac Yard. Sunny and bright, this end unit lives like a detached home with elegant finishes, gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, over-sized windows, a cozy balcony, custom blinds, and BOSE surround sound speakers . Enjoy cooking and, eventually, entertaining in the gourmet kitchen or lounging in the spacious living room, the cozy family room or the huge master bedroom suite. The rooms are spacious and inviting, with great views to be enjoyed from the plentiful windows. If you work from home, you will find this to be the perfect nest. If you commute, this house is situated with easy access in every direction. And at the end of the day, there is plenty to do in and around the community. This is one you won't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 MCKENZIE AVE have any available units?
736 MCKENZIE AVE has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 MCKENZIE AVE have?
Some of 736 MCKENZIE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 MCKENZIE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
736 MCKENZIE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 MCKENZIE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 736 MCKENZIE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 736 MCKENZIE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 736 MCKENZIE AVE does offer parking.
Does 736 MCKENZIE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 MCKENZIE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 MCKENZIE AVE have a pool?
No, 736 MCKENZIE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 736 MCKENZIE AVE have accessible units?
No, 736 MCKENZIE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 736 MCKENZIE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 MCKENZIE AVE has units with dishwashers.
