736 MCKENZIE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautifully appointed townhouse in convenient Potomac Yard. Sunny and bright, this end unit lives like a detached home with elegant finishes, gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, over-sized windows, a cozy balcony, custom blinds, and BOSE surround sound speakers . Enjoy cooking and, eventually, entertaining in the gourmet kitchen or lounging in the spacious living room, the cozy family room or the huge master bedroom suite. The rooms are spacious and inviting, with great views to be enjoyed from the plentiful windows. If you work from home, you will find this to be the perfect nest. If you commute, this house is situated with easy access in every direction. And at the end of the day, there is plenty to do in and around the community. This is one you won't want to miss!