Alexandria, VA
712 S FAIRFAX STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

712 S FAIRFAX STREET

712 South Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 South Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful opportunity to live in OLD TOWN and enjoy the "walk-to-everything" lifestyle sought by so many. Enjoy this fantastic location! With private parking, spacious rooms, storage, natural light and only two levels; fewer steps! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Only 3 blocks to the river front parks, one block to public transportation, 6 blocks to King Street's restaurants and shops. You will love living here.PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT REGARDING ACCESS DURING THE COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 S FAIRFAX STREET have any available units?
712 S FAIRFAX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 712 S FAIRFAX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
712 S FAIRFAX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 S FAIRFAX STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 S FAIRFAX STREET is pet friendly.
Does 712 S FAIRFAX STREET offer parking?
Yes, 712 S FAIRFAX STREET offers parking.
Does 712 S FAIRFAX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 S FAIRFAX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 S FAIRFAX STREET have a pool?
No, 712 S FAIRFAX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 712 S FAIRFAX STREET have accessible units?
No, 712 S FAIRFAX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 712 S FAIRFAX STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 S FAIRFAX STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 S FAIRFAX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 S FAIRFAX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

