712 S FAIRFAX STREET

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful opportunity to live in OLD TOWN and enjoy the "walk-to-everything" lifestyle sought by so many. Enjoy this fantastic location! With private parking, spacious rooms, storage, natural light and only two levels; fewer steps! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Only 3 blocks to the river front parks, one block to public transportation, 6 blocks to King Street's restaurants and shops. You will love living here.PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT REGARDING ACCESS DURING THE COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT.