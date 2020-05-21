All apartments in Alexandria
711 MASSEY LANE
711 MASSEY LANE

711 Massey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

711 Massey Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo, located in Alexandria Old Town Greens, is available in July. The 1,216 sq.ft. home offers an eat-in kitchen with new quartz countertops and appliances. A deck conveniently located off the kitchen is perfect for grilling and enjoying family and friends; plus as an bonus there is an outside storage closet for the extras. In addition, there are more amenities: outdoor grills and picnic tables next to the friendly community pool! Walk along the Potomac to Old Town. The condo is close to the Pentagon, National Airport, Braddock Metro, Arlington, and DC. Owner will consider a lease of 6 months to a year. The condo can be leased furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 MASSEY LANE have any available units?
711 MASSEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 711 MASSEY LANE have?
Some of 711 MASSEY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 MASSEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
711 MASSEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 MASSEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 711 MASSEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 711 MASSEY LANE offer parking?
No, 711 MASSEY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 711 MASSEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 MASSEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 MASSEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 711 MASSEY LANE has a pool.
Does 711 MASSEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 711 MASSEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 MASSEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 MASSEY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 MASSEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 MASSEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
