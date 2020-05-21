711 MASSEY LANE

Amenities

This newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo, located in Alexandria Old Town Greens, is available in July. The 1,216 sq.ft. home offers an eat-in kitchen with new quartz countertops and appliances. A deck conveniently located off the kitchen is perfect for grilling and enjoying family and friends; plus as an bonus there is an outside storage closet for the extras. In addition, there are more amenities: outdoor grills and picnic tables next to the friendly community pool! Walk along the Potomac to Old Town. The condo is close to the Pentagon, National Airport, Braddock Metro, Arlington, and DC. Owner will consider a lease of 6 months to a year. The condo can be leased furnished or unfurnished.