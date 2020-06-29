All apartments in Alexandria
702 Diamond Ave.

702 Diamond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 Diamond Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
702 Diamond Ave. Available 10/15/19 Gorgeous 3BR end-unit Garage Townhome in popular Potomac - Gorgeous corner/end-unit 3BR, 2.5BA Garage Townhome in popular Potomac Yard. Massive home spanning more than 2,500 square feet, modern construction w/ top of the line HVAC. Quietest lot away from Route 1, w/ triple pane windows and privacy shutters. Easy walk/bike to popular neighborhood playground, jogging paths, dog park, grocery store, and restaurants and boutiques in Del Ray, Braddock, Old Town, and Potomac Yard shopping center. Hop on the Metro Rapid Transit bus a block away commute to Crystal City/Pentagon City in 10 minutes! Walkable to future Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, Potomac Yard metro stop, and town center amenities such as CVS, restaurants and shops! Friendly professional neighbors! featuring upgraded hardwood floors throughout main level and stairs, thick moldings, recess lighting & high ceilings. Gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts ample cabinet storage space, long granite counters, large pantry, tumbled tile backsplash, extra-large island, stainless steel appliances, & entertaining area w/balcony flows into Family Rm. Spacious & open Living Rm & Dining Rm combo w/ huge windows & lots of natural sunlight through-out entire main floor. Bedroom level laundry rm & plenty of storage on upper level w/3 nicely sized bedrooms w/ ceiling fans. Master suite w/LUX bath with dual granite vanities, spa-like frameless shower w/ beautiful tile & over-sized walk-in closet. Amazing lot location + attached garage & dedicated parking space! Near the Pentagon, DC, Reagan National airport, Crystal City/National Landing, Del Ray & Old Town. 1 pet 25lbs or smaller. Easy access to commuter routes.This is where you want to live!

*AVAILABLE 10.16.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

(RLNE5156047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Diamond Ave. have any available units?
702 Diamond Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 702 Diamond Ave. have?
Some of 702 Diamond Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Diamond Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
702 Diamond Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Diamond Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Diamond Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 702 Diamond Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 702 Diamond Ave. offers parking.
Does 702 Diamond Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Diamond Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Diamond Ave. have a pool?
No, 702 Diamond Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 702 Diamond Ave. have accessible units?
No, 702 Diamond Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Diamond Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Diamond Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Diamond Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 Diamond Ave. has units with air conditioning.
