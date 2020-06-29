Amenities

702 Diamond Ave. Available 10/15/19 Gorgeous 3BR end-unit Garage Townhome in popular Potomac - Gorgeous corner/end-unit 3BR, 2.5BA Garage Townhome in popular Potomac Yard. Massive home spanning more than 2,500 square feet, modern construction w/ top of the line HVAC. Quietest lot away from Route 1, w/ triple pane windows and privacy shutters. Easy walk/bike to popular neighborhood playground, jogging paths, dog park, grocery store, and restaurants and boutiques in Del Ray, Braddock, Old Town, and Potomac Yard shopping center. Hop on the Metro Rapid Transit bus a block away commute to Crystal City/Pentagon City in 10 minutes! Walkable to future Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, Potomac Yard metro stop, and town center amenities such as CVS, restaurants and shops! Friendly professional neighbors! featuring upgraded hardwood floors throughout main level and stairs, thick moldings, recess lighting & high ceilings. Gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts ample cabinet storage space, long granite counters, large pantry, tumbled tile backsplash, extra-large island, stainless steel appliances, & entertaining area w/balcony flows into Family Rm. Spacious & open Living Rm & Dining Rm combo w/ huge windows & lots of natural sunlight through-out entire main floor. Bedroom level laundry rm & plenty of storage on upper level w/3 nicely sized bedrooms w/ ceiling fans. Master suite w/LUX bath with dual granite vanities, spa-like frameless shower w/ beautiful tile & over-sized walk-in closet. Amazing lot location + attached garage & dedicated parking space! Near the Pentagon, DC, Reagan National airport, Crystal City/National Landing, Del Ray & Old Town. 1 pet 25lbs or smaller. Easy access to commuter routes.This is where you want to live!



*AVAILABLE 10.16.19*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



