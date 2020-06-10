7 Sunset Dr

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Lovely, light-filled home for rent. One block to King Street Metro; easy walk to Old Town. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study, living/dining area with fireplace; kitchen and family room with an exposed brick wall; hardwood floors throughout; deck; two off-street parking spaces. Available 7/1/19. Rent: $3800/month. Includes all utilities except cable.
Property Highlights:
-Off street parking
-Working fireplaces in living space and master suite
- Washer dryer in home
- 3rd floor finished bonus living space
- Oversized secondary rooms
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4891345)