7 Sunset Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Available 07/01/19 Lovely, light-filled home for rent. One block to King Street Metro; easy walk to Old Town. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study, living/dining area with fireplace; kitchen and family room with an exposed brick wall; hardwood floors throughout; deck; two off-street parking spaces. Available 7/1/19. Rent: $3800/month. Includes all utilities except cable.

Property Highlights:

-Off street parking

-Working fireplaces in living space and master suite

- Washer dryer in home

- 3rd floor finished bonus living space

- Oversized secondary rooms



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4891345)