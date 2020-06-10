All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

7 Sunset Dr

7 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Sunset Drive, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/19 Lovely, light-filled home for rent. One block to King Street Metro; easy walk to Old Town. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study, living/dining area with fireplace; kitchen and family room with an exposed brick wall; hardwood floors throughout; deck; two off-street parking spaces. Available 7/1/19. Rent: $3800/month. Includes all utilities except cable.
Property Highlights:
-Off street parking
-Working fireplaces in living space and master suite
- Washer dryer in home
- 3rd floor finished bonus living space
- Oversized secondary rooms

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4891345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Sunset Dr have any available units?
7 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 7 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 7 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7 Sunset Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 7 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 7 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 7 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 7 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Sunset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
