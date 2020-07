Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to metro or drive to work - 2 garage spots! With both a balcony and a terrace, open living and dining rooms and a high-end kitchen, entertaining is a breeze. Beautiful built-ins around the gas fireplace and spacious master suite. Versatile loft space is perfect for an office. Ideal location across from Trader Joes, a few blocks from the Potomac, restaurants and the Mount Vernon Trail.