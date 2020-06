Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing location! Walk to everything in Old Town, 3 blocks to the metro, close to retail/restaurants/daily needs. This is a charming townhouse with a great outdoor patio. Washer/Dryer, gourmet kitchen, updated bathrooms, hardwoods throughout! NOTE: railing will be repaired after new tenant moves in. Front door and front bedroom windows are sound proofed!