Renovated 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath Detached home in Old Town Alexandria. Very close to Shopping, restaurants, etc...Shows beautifully. Home goes way back, must see inside. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout. Enclosed backyard for outdoor privacy. City life living in Alexandria. Take a look. You will love it.