Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Stunning fully renovated unit in Edsall Bluff is ready for immediate occupancy. All new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and paint. Highly desirable location within the community with easy access from parking area. Conveniently located near I-395 and I-95. Pool and utilities are included (except internet/tv/phone).Don't miss the chance to call this gem "home"!