Amenities
612 S. Columbus Available 08/01/19 Old Town Alexandria Beauty - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 three level residence located in Old Town!! Huge master suite with private ensuite bath. Stunning upgrades to the kitchen include breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. You will not be disappointed in the newer bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, spacious private rear yard, bedroom level laundry, wood burning fireplace, AND garage parking!
No Pets Allowed
