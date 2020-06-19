All apartments in Alexandria
612 S. Columbus

612 South Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
612 S. Columbus Available 08/01/19 Old Town Alexandria Beauty - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 three level residence located in Old Town!! Huge master suite with private ensuite bath. Stunning upgrades to the kitchen include breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. You will not be disappointed in the newer bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, spacious private rear yard, bedroom level laundry, wood burning fireplace, AND garage parking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S. Columbus have any available units?
612 S. Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 612 S. Columbus have?
Some of 612 S. Columbus's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S. Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
612 S. Columbus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S. Columbus pet-friendly?
No, 612 S. Columbus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 612 S. Columbus offer parking?
Yes, 612 S. Columbus offers parking.
Does 612 S. Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 S. Columbus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S. Columbus have a pool?
No, 612 S. Columbus does not have a pool.
Does 612 S. Columbus have accessible units?
No, 612 S. Columbus does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S. Columbus have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 S. Columbus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 S. Columbus have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 S. Columbus does not have units with air conditioning.
