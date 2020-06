Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the Charm and Convenience of Old Town in this 2 BD 2 BA TH w/ Parking. 2 Blocks to King St & Short Stroll to the Water! Walk to Restaurants, Bars, & Shopping! Enjoy the Private Outdoor Patio and 4 Finished Levels w/ Hardwood Floors and Fully Finished Basement w/ Full Bath. Reserved Off Street Parking, HOA Fees, Water/Sewer/Trash all Included in Rent.