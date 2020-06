Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2br/1ba unit in the heart of Old Town!Walk to everything! Steps from Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's as well as shopping, gyms, restaurants and bars! Walk to Braddock St Metro and take any easy stroll down by the river. Quick access to the GW Parkway. Washer/dryer in unit. Includes 1 parking space. Professionally managed. Pets considered.