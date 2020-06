Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning four-level Potomac Yard end-unit townhome boasting three spacious bedrooms plus den, three and one half spa-like baths, a true gourmet kitchen, great room with fireplace and kitchenette, family room with wet bar, a private patio and roof deck. There are simply too many upgrades to list! Perfectly located steps to the shops/restaurants/happenings of both Del Ray and Crystal City (Amazon). Truly a must see! Utilities included in rent.