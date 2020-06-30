All apartments in Alexandria
600 N SECOND ST #104
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

600 N SECOND ST #104

600 Second St · No Longer Available
Location

600 Second St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
***From the moment you enter the marble foyer you know you are in a special home**Lovely marble foyer**Powder room off foyer**Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite countertops, upgraded kitchen cabinets stainless steel appliances, double ovens plus lovely marble flooring**Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms**Living room has double sided gas fireplace**Separate dining room with a double sided fireplace***Built-in surround sound in living, dining and master bedrooms***Large master bedroom bath with jetted tub and separate shower**Double sinks**Upgraded granite countertops**Large second bedroom with two closets**Plus ample size second bath**All this plus 2-car underground garage parking spaces**And bicycle storage**Walk to Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, gourmet restaurants, health club, Potomac River, bicycle/jogging path to Mt. Vernon along the River, shops, and so much more**LOCATION**LOCATION**LOCATION**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N SECOND ST #104 have any available units?
600 N SECOND ST #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 600 N SECOND ST #104 have?
Some of 600 N SECOND ST #104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N SECOND ST #104 currently offering any rent specials?
600 N SECOND ST #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N SECOND ST #104 pet-friendly?
No, 600 N SECOND ST #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 600 N SECOND ST #104 offer parking?
Yes, 600 N SECOND ST #104 offers parking.
Does 600 N SECOND ST #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N SECOND ST #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N SECOND ST #104 have a pool?
No, 600 N SECOND ST #104 does not have a pool.
Does 600 N SECOND ST #104 have accessible units?
No, 600 N SECOND ST #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N SECOND ST #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 N SECOND ST #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 N SECOND ST #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 N SECOND ST #104 does not have units with air conditioning.

