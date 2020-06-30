600 N SECOND ST #104

Amenities
***From the moment you enter the marble foyer you know you are in a special home**Lovely marble foyer**Powder room off foyer**Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite countertops, upgraded kitchen cabinets stainless steel appliances, double ovens plus lovely marble flooring**Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms**Living room has double sided gas fireplace**Separate dining room with a double sided fireplace***Built-in surround sound in living, dining and master bedrooms***Large master bedroom bath with jetted tub and separate shower**Double sinks**Upgraded granite countertops**Large second bedroom with two closets**Plus ample size second bath**All this plus 2-car underground garage parking spaces**And bicycle storage**Walk to Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, gourmet restaurants, health club, Potomac River, bicycle/jogging path to Mt. Vernon along the River, shops, and so much more**LOCATION**LOCATION**LOCATION**