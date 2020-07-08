5935 KELLEY COURT

Amenities

TRUE 5BR TOTALLY UPDATED w/Breakfast Room & Sunroom Additions, much LARGER than it looks! Deck off Kitchen, plus two patios, one w built-in grill, next to waterfall feature in huge yard! Cul-de-sac living at its best, just 2 blocks to nature/bike trail & community pool. Convenient to DC, Pentagon, Mark Center, Fort Belvoir, Shirlington & Old Town, truly a hidden gem! Owner agent. Great Neighbors. Many updates since thes photos have been taken including neutral paint, no more orange walls, new roof and windows.