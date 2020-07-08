All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
5935 KELLEY COURT
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:28 PM

5935 KELLEY COURT

5935 Kelley Court · No Longer Available
Location

5935 Kelley Court, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
TRUE 5BR TOTALLY UPDATED w/Breakfast Room & Sunroom Additions, much LARGER than it looks! Deck off Kitchen, plus two patios, one w built-in grill, next to waterfall feature in huge yard! Cul-de-sac living at its best, just 2 blocks to nature/bike trail & community pool. Convenient to DC, Pentagon, Mark Center, Fort Belvoir, Shirlington & Old Town, truly a hidden gem! Owner agent. Great Neighbors. Many updates since thes photos have been taken including neutral paint, no more orange walls, new roof and windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 KELLEY COURT have any available units?
5935 KELLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5935 KELLEY COURT have?
Some of 5935 KELLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 KELLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5935 KELLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 KELLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5935 KELLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5935 KELLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5935 KELLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 5935 KELLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5935 KELLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 KELLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5935 KELLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 5935 KELLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5935 KELLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 KELLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5935 KELLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5935 KELLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5935 KELLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

