5858 summers grove rd.

Available 07/27/19 Trendy Townhouse in Alexandria - Property Id: 134366
BEAUTIFUL*MODERN*CONVENIENCE*COMFORT
Enjoy this easy access, updated, multi-level town house that conveniently separates spaces and creates privacy on each floor! Across the street from the Van Dorn Metro with access to freeways, shopping, & DC!
Come live in comfort and style with:
*3 Bedrooms - of which 2 are master suites
*2.5 Baths - with updates including granite counters, double sinks, and new tile work
*Kitchen - classic white cabinets, with premium Brazilian granite, & and an island for extra storage. High end stainless steel appliances, with features such as double oven, and 5 burner gas range.
*Deck - directly off the kitchen for easy access
*Additional lower level family /living room - creates a separate space for guests or entertaining
*Washer/Dryer- separate laundry room
*Garage- built in work bench
*Drive way + an extra reserved person parking space + visitor parking
*Pets on case by case basis
*Pool - open until Labor Day
*Tot Lot
*Landscaping through HOA
*Metro
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134366
No Dogs Allowed
