All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5858 summers grove rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5858 summers grove rd.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

5858 summers grove rd.

5858 Summers Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5858 Summers Grove Road, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Available 07/27/19 Trendy Townhouse in Alexandria - Property Id: 134366

BEAUTIFUL*MODERN*CONVENIENCE*COMFORT
Enjoy this easy access, updated, multi-level town house that conveniently separates spaces and creates privacy on each floor! Across the street from the Van Dorn Metro with access to freeways, shopping, & DC!
Come live in comfort and style with:
*3 Bedrooms - of which 2 are master suites
*2.5 Baths - with updates including granite counters, double sinks, and new tile work
*Kitchen - classic white cabinets, with premium Brazilian granite, & and an island for extra storage. High end stainless steel appliances, with features such as double oven, and 5 burner gas range.
*Deck - directly off the kitchen for easy access
*Additional lower level family /living room - creates a separate space for guests or entertaining
*Washer/Dryer- separate laundry room
*Garage- built in work bench
*Drive way + an extra reserved person parking space + visitor parking
*Pets on case by case basis
*Pool - open until Labor Day
*Tot Lot
*Landscaping through HOA
*Metro
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134366
Property Id 134366

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4990911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 summers grove rd. have any available units?
5858 summers grove rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5858 summers grove rd. have?
Some of 5858 summers grove rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 summers grove rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5858 summers grove rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 summers grove rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5858 summers grove rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5858 summers grove rd. offer parking?
Yes, 5858 summers grove rd. offers parking.
Does 5858 summers grove rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5858 summers grove rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 summers grove rd. have a pool?
Yes, 5858 summers grove rd. has a pool.
Does 5858 summers grove rd. have accessible units?
No, 5858 summers grove rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 summers grove rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5858 summers grove rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5858 summers grove rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5858 summers grove rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University