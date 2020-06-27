5858 summers grove rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest parking pet friendly

Available 07/27/19 Trendy Townhouse in Alexandria - Property Id: 134366



BEAUTIFUL*MODERN*CONVENIENCE*COMFORT

Enjoy this easy access, updated, multi-level town house that conveniently separates spaces and creates privacy on each floor! Across the street from the Van Dorn Metro with access to freeways, shopping, & DC!

Come live in comfort and style with:

*3 Bedrooms - of which 2 are master suites

*2.5 Baths - with updates including granite counters, double sinks, and new tile work

*Kitchen - classic white cabinets, with premium Brazilian granite, & and an island for extra storage. High end stainless steel appliances, with features such as double oven, and 5 burner gas range.

*Deck - directly off the kitchen for easy access

*Additional lower level family /living room - creates a separate space for guests or entertaining

*Washer/Dryer- separate laundry room

*Garage- built in work bench

*Drive way + an extra reserved person parking space + visitor parking

*Pets on case by case basis

*Pool - open until Labor Day

*Tot Lot

*Landscaping through HOA

*Metro

No Dogs Allowed



