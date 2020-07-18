All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD

5805 Summers Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5805 Summers Grove Road, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Commuters dream-across the street from Van Dorn metro! This is a beautiful property in a fantastic location! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full/2 half baths in quaint Summers Grove community. Quick access to I-495 and the I-95,395,495 interchange. This home is open concept, lots of windows, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood floors! All new carpet and paint throughout with beautiful new granite bathroom counters! Vaulted master ceiling with dual master bath sinks and separate soaking tub! Lower level living area with half bath, new washer/dryer, and two car garage access. Deck off of spacious kitchen. Community pool! Close to Alexandria's Central Beatley Library, parks, jogging path, minutes to Historic Old Town Alexandria, Whole Foods, Kingstowne shops, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD have any available units?
5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD have?
Some of 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD has a pool.
Does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University