5805 SUMMERS GROVE ROAD

Commuters dream-across the street from Van Dorn metro! This is a beautiful property in a fantastic location! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full/2 half baths in quaint Summers Grove community. Quick access to I-495 and the I-95,395,495 interchange. This home is open concept, lots of windows, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood floors! All new carpet and paint throughout with beautiful new granite bathroom counters! Vaulted master ceiling with dual master bath sinks and separate soaking tub! Lower level living area with half bath, new washer/dryer, and two car garage access. Deck off of spacious kitchen. Community pool! Close to Alexandria's Central Beatley Library, parks, jogging path, minutes to Historic Old Town Alexandria, Whole Foods, Kingstowne shops, and restaurants!