$1200 LEASING INCENTIVE FOR QUICK MOVE IN! PRIVACY ABOUNDS even in a townhouse community! This "Secluded" end unit is at the end of a quiet tree lined courtyard in highly sought after COLECROFT. This home features hardwoods on main, updated/graded kitchen, fenced rear deck (with parking right outside). 3 generous bedrooms (all comfortably fit queen size beds) and 2 full bath including private (there's that word again) Upper2 level bed with own bath. HUGE basement ideal for storage or game room or exercise equipment. Pets are welcome but no more than 2 with a combined weight of 80 pounds or less ($100 monthly fee charged for 1st year only). Min combined income to qualify = $111,600. Certified funds required to apply. Professionally managed and maintained. ONE BLOCK TO BRADDOCK METRO AND A SHORT RIDE TO FUTURE HOME OF AMAZON HQ2. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR