Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher clubhouse fireplace ice maker

CUT YOUR COMMUTE! ONLY 5 MINUTES FROM PENTAGON/WASHINGTON DC LINE, METRO, ETC. CLOSE TO LANDMARK/SHIRLINGTON SHOPPING. NEXT TO TRANSPORTATION ON VAN DORN ST. SPECTACULAR END UNIT W/2 MASTER SUITES AND A POSSIBLE THIRD BEDROOM IN THE BASEMENT OR RECREATION ROOM. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN. VERY NEUTRAL AND READY. FENCED MAINTENANCE FREE YARD W/DECK. AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 3/6/2020 - NO PETS, NO SMOKING