Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill

Modern style and over 1,000 sq feet of living space! The entire interior has been updated. Kitchen has granite, tile backsplash, stainless appliances. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on second level with ample closet space. Private patio great for grilling & entertaining. On-site fitness center, community pool & tot lot. Close to shops, restaurants & Metro Bus stop out front! No pets please! Avail in now!