5098 ENGLISH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court valet service

**Multiple applications received. Highest and best due at 6pm on July 27**Luxury living awaits you in this 2 level Cameron Station condo. Natural light fills the open floor plan and spacious living area. Kitchen featuring gas cooking, granite countertops and new microwave. The second level has a loft-inspired den perfect for a home office. Large master bedroom with a sitting area, walk-in closet, and attached master bath with dual vanities, separate soaking tub, and shower. Separate laundry room on main level with full-size washer and dryer. Enjoy all the amenities Cameron Station has to offer, pool, fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, club house, tot lots, and walking path. Grab a cup of coffee at Cameron Cafe or dine at London Curry House. Additional neighborhood businesses also in walking distance include Cameron Valet, Bright Start Learning Center, Main Street Market, and Toka Salon. Stroll over to Ben Brenman park and enjoy the farmers market on Sunday's. Free neighborhood shuttle to metro. Rents with one assigned parking space. Ample guest and street parking. Condo and carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy. Pets considered case by case with deposit. Max of 2 pets, dogs must be 35lbs or less.