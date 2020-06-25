All apartments in Alexandria
5098 ENGLISH TERRACE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

5098 ENGLISH TERRACE

5098 English Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5098 English Ter, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
valet service
**Multiple applications received. Highest and best due at 6pm on July 27**Luxury living awaits you in this 2 level Cameron Station condo. Natural light fills the open floor plan and spacious living area. Kitchen featuring gas cooking, granite countertops and new microwave. The second level has a loft-inspired den perfect for a home office. Large master bedroom with a sitting area, walk-in closet, and attached master bath with dual vanities, separate soaking tub, and shower. Separate laundry room on main level with full-size washer and dryer. Enjoy all the amenities Cameron Station has to offer, pool, fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, club house, tot lots, and walking path. Grab a cup of coffee at Cameron Cafe or dine at London Curry House. Additional neighborhood businesses also in walking distance include Cameron Valet, Bright Start Learning Center, Main Street Market, and Toka Salon. Stroll over to Ben Brenman park and enjoy the farmers market on Sunday's. Free neighborhood shuttle to metro. Rents with one assigned parking space. Ample guest and street parking. Condo and carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy. Pets considered case by case with deposit. Max of 2 pets, dogs must be 35lbs or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE have any available units?
5098 ENGLISH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE have?
Some of 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5098 ENGLISH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5098 ENGLISH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
