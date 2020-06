Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Adorable condo located on DASH bus line, less than a mile to Metro station and 2.5 miles to National Airport. Updated kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Open living/dining area with quality newer carpet. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Community amenities include outdoor pool and fitness room. Reserved parking spot. Whole Foods 1.3 miles and Trader Joes half a mile away.