503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B

Amenities
Location location location!! Fully furnished spacious studio english basement with it's own private entrance, available for immediate move in!! The kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, the carpet was recently replaced and the unit was just painted!! You would be the first to live in the unit since the repairs were made!! The location is ideal, and is within walking distance to the Braddock RD metro station! There are plenty of shops, restaurants, bars coffee shops, grocery stores, CVS, YMCA, ice cream shops, and even a farmers market. In addition Target and the stores of Potomac Yard are within a short walk as well!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
STUDIO
1 BATH
FULLY FURNISHED
OWN SEPARATE ENTRANCE
RECENTLY RENOVATED BATHROOM
RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS
GAS COOKING
GRANITE COUNTERTOPS
WHITE CABINETS
HARDWOOD FLOORS RECESSED LIGHTS
CENTRAL AC
WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT
PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE
PETS OK $500 DEPOSIT AND $50 PET RENT
STREET PARKING
NO SMOKERS
SHARED BACKYARD
YOU PAY 1/3 OF THE UTILITIES
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE5829491)