All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B

503 East Alexandria Avenue · (833) 580-0114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

503 East Alexandria Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Location location location!! Fully furnished spacious studio english basement with it's own private entrance, available for immediate move in!! The kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, the carpet was recently replaced and the unit was just painted!! You would be the first to live in the unit since the repairs were made!! The location is ideal, and is within walking distance to the Braddock RD metro station! There are plenty of shops, restaurants, bars coffee shops, grocery stores, CVS, YMCA, ice cream shops, and even a farmers market. In addition Target and the stores of Potomac Yard are within a short walk as well!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
STUDIO
1 BATH
FULLY FURNISHED
OWN SEPARATE ENTRANCE
RECENTLY RENOVATED BATHROOM
RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS
GAS COOKING
GRANITE COUNTERTOPS
WHITE CABINETS
HARDWOOD FLOORS RECESSED LIGHTS
CENTRAL AC
WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT
PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE
PETS OK $500 DEPOSIT AND $50 PET RENT
STREET PARKING
NO SMOKERS
SHARED BACKYARD
YOU PAY 1/3 OF THE UTILITIES

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5829491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B have any available units?
503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B have?
Some of 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B offer parking?
No, 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity