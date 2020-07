Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Prime location on a quiet street for this beautiful end unit Annapolis model. The property is featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths. Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, hardwoods in main level. Gas fireplace in the living room. Balcony off second bedroom. One car garage and reserved parking space outside. Enjoy all wonderful amenities of Cameron Station: gym, swimming pool, tennis courts, shuttle bus to Van Dorn metro.