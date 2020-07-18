5011 WAPLE LANE

Amenities

Please check the video walk through and slideshow. STUNNER!!! Over $90K in most recent upgrades in this well appointed FRANKLIN model. New floors in the lower level, re-finished floors in main level and stairs, custom painted railings, upgraded light fixtures throughout, carpets in upper level replaced in 2018, designer paint throughout.Renovated master bath features marble floor with herringbone pattern, rain shower head with hand wand, custom vanity with quartz countertop, heated towel rack, recessed lights; Second bath with marble flooring, custom vanity, new deep soaking tub. New windows in living, dining room, all bedrooms. New Trane HVAC system with humidifier, State commercial grade water heater. Metal roof. Recessed lighting added in living room, dining room and lower level. Custom gas fireplace in lower level. Deck and fenced back yard. NO PETS!