Alexandria, VA
5011 WAPLE LANE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

5011 WAPLE LANE

5011 Waple Lane · (703) 824-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5011 Waple Lane, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,490

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please check the video walk through and slideshow. STUNNER!!! Over $90K in most recent upgrades in this well appointed FRANKLIN model. New floors in the lower level, re-finished floors in main level and stairs, custom painted railings, upgraded light fixtures throughout, carpets in upper level replaced in 2018, designer paint throughout.Renovated master bath features marble floor with herringbone pattern, rain shower head with hand wand, custom vanity with quartz countertop, heated towel rack, recessed lights; Second bath with marble flooring, custom vanity, new deep soaking tub. New windows in living, dining room, all bedrooms. New Trane HVAC system with humidifier, State commercial grade water heater. Metal roof. Recessed lighting added in living room, dining room and lower level. Custom gas fireplace in lower level. Deck and fenced back yard. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 WAPLE LANE have any available units?
5011 WAPLE LANE has a unit available for $3,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5011 WAPLE LANE have?
Some of 5011 WAPLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 WAPLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5011 WAPLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 WAPLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5011 WAPLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5011 WAPLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5011 WAPLE LANE offers parking.
Does 5011 WAPLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 WAPLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 WAPLE LANE have a pool?
No, 5011 WAPLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5011 WAPLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5011 WAPLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 WAPLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 WAPLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 WAPLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5011 WAPLE LANE has units with air conditioning.
