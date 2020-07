Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42151e8063 ---- Welcome to Your Beautiful New Home! This 4 story end unit boasts plenty of open luxurious space. Enjoy hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen appliances, 3 bedrooms, a master suite, and a spectacular loft. 2 car garage and deck! Only 5 minutes from the metro! Available July 19th. 650 credit or higher required to qualify Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit