This is a very nice and bright condo with two bedrooms, a den, 2.5 baths, balcony, gas fireplace, gas cooking. The unit comes with one garage space and one parking lot space. There is also street parking available.The community features are: Baseball Field, Basketball Courts, Club House, Common Grounds, Community Center, Elevator, Exercise Room, Fitness Center, Jog/Walk Path, Pool - Outdoor, Tot Lots/Playground. A park and pond are nearby as well as coffee shop and restaurant.