Welcome to the The Exchange at Van Dorn. Close to shopping, transportation and restaurants this condo is in a great location right off the beltway. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, dining room, spacious living room, kitchen, and washer and dryer. The community offers an abundance of amenities. It is a controlled access community, so safety is important for all residents. This lovely home also comes with 1 assigned parking spot.