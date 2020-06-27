All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 4850 Eisenhower Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
4850 Eisenhower Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4850 Eisenhower Ave

4850 Eisenhower Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4850 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available January 1st is this really nice 1 bedroom condo with modern kitchen. It offers walk-in closets, gas cooking, Short distance to Van Dorn Metro with free shuttle! . The community offers an abundance of amenities including free shuttle to two Metro stops, private clubhouse with fitness center, indoor basketball court, party room, business center, billiard room, free WiFi, swimming pool, fitness trail, pet run, and more. . Perfect for the busy professional! Come home to Resort like atmosphere. . Location at its best! Close to Olde Town, just 1 metro stop away. Close to dynamic Shopping, Restaurants, Nightlife, and Minutes to Reagan Airport, and Washington DC! Close to all major routes. For the water enthusiast, minutes to Potomac River for boating, and fishing. . Dont let this one go by! . Pets considered on a case by case basis. . Easy secure online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services! See our reviews online with Yelp, Google, Angies List, and Thumbtack!
Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Eisenhower Ave have any available units?
4850 Eisenhower Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4850 Eisenhower Ave have?
Some of 4850 Eisenhower Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Eisenhower Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Eisenhower Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Eisenhower Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 Eisenhower Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4850 Eisenhower Ave offer parking?
No, 4850 Eisenhower Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4850 Eisenhower Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Eisenhower Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Eisenhower Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4850 Eisenhower Ave has a pool.
Does 4850 Eisenhower Ave have accessible units?
No, 4850 Eisenhower Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Eisenhower Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 Eisenhower Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 Eisenhower Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4850 Eisenhower Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University