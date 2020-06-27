4850 Eisenhower Ave

Amenities

Available January 1st is this really nice 1 bedroom condo with modern kitchen. It offers walk-in closets, gas cooking, Short distance to Van Dorn Metro with free shuttle! . The community offers an abundance of amenities including free shuttle to two Metro stops, private clubhouse with fitness center, indoor basketball court, party room, business center, billiard room, free WiFi, swimming pool, fitness trail, pet run, and more. . Perfect for the busy professional! Come home to Resort like atmosphere. . Location at its best! Close to Olde Town, just 1 metro stop away. Close to dynamic Shopping, Restaurants, Nightlife, and Minutes to Reagan Airport, and Washington DC! Close to all major routes. For the water enthusiast, minutes to Potomac River for boating, and fishing. . Dont let this one go by! . Pets considered on a case by case basis. . Easy secure online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services! See our reviews online with Yelp, Google, Angies List, and Thumbtack!

