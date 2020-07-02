All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
449 OLD TOWN COURT
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

449 OLD TOWN COURT

449 Old Town Court · No Longer Available
Location

449 Old Town Court, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this charming brick three-level townhouse in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This property includes a living room with a welcoming wood-burning fireplace and separate dining room. The bedroom level includes two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The basement level has a third bedroom which walks out to the brick-paved enclosed yard. Mere minutes from the shops, restaurants, entertainment, and waterfront of Old Town. Close to commuter routes, metro, and Reagan National Airport. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 OLD TOWN COURT have any available units?
449 OLD TOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 449 OLD TOWN COURT have?
Some of 449 OLD TOWN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 OLD TOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
449 OLD TOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 OLD TOWN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 OLD TOWN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 449 OLD TOWN COURT offer parking?
No, 449 OLD TOWN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 449 OLD TOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 OLD TOWN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 OLD TOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 449 OLD TOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 449 OLD TOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 449 OLD TOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 449 OLD TOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 OLD TOWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 OLD TOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 OLD TOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

