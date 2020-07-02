449 OLD TOWN COURT

Amenities
You'll love this charming brick three-level townhouse in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This property includes a living room with a welcoming wood-burning fireplace and separate dining room. The bedroom level includes two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The basement level has a third bedroom which walks out to the brick-paved enclosed yard. Mere minutes from the shops, restaurants, entertainment, and waterfront of Old Town. Close to commuter routes, metro, and Reagan National Airport. Pets on a case by case basis.