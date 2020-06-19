All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM

422 N ARMISTEAD STREET

422 North Armistead Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Updated, Remodeled, and completely ready to move in!Stainless Steel Appliances, newer HVAC, Updated Bathroom, Kitchen, Vinyl Wood Flooring (maintenance free) TOP Floor unit with Balcony Overlooking quiet area. Washing machine And Dryer IN unit. Amenities include pool, playground and parking included. BEST PART OF ALL, RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! Tenant only responsible for Cable and Internet.Available, 1/1/2020, but viewing and application should be submitted prior to. All due diligence to be undertwritten (Job and income verification, credit verification, and assets). Appointment ONLY, Tenants still occupying but very very tidy and shows extremely cleanly and well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET have any available units?
422 N ARMISTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET have?
Some of 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
422 N ARMISTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET offers parking.
Does 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET has a pool.
Does 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 N ARMISTEAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
