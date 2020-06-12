All apartments in Alexandria
420 N. Armistead Street Unit 103

420 North Armistead Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Alexandria Two Bedroom One Bathroom Available Now! Private Balcony/All Utilities Included/Off Street Parking! - Address: 420 N. Armistead Street Unit 103 Alexandria, VA 22312
Building Name: Mayflower Square III
Market Rent: $1,800 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
Square Footage: 970 Square Feet
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Parking: Two Parking Passes Issued to the unit with $75 fee.
Move In Date: Now!

Welcome to Unit 103 at the Mayflower Square III. This newly renovated apartment has brand new stainless steel appliances and newly laid carpet. This spacious apartment also has a private balcony and off street parking included in the rental price!

This is unit is close by to 395 and the Mark Center. It is a short drive to Old Town Alexandria. Also, a few grocery stores are nearby and a hospital. Lastly, there are two metro stations near by, Van Dorn and King Street.

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Garage Disposal
Amenities: Off Street Parking, Laundry Room Basement of Building, Private Balcony, Garden Style Building, Newly Renovated Kitchen, Newly laid Carpet
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move In Fee: $75 Move In Fee

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4575721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

