Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Alexandria Two Bedroom One Bathroom Available Now! Private Balcony/All Utilities Included/Off Street Parking! - Address: 420 N. Armistead Street Unit 103 Alexandria, VA 22312

Building Name: Mayflower Square III

Market Rent: $1,800 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilities: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

Square Footage: 970 Square Feet

Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED

Parking: Two Parking Passes Issued to the unit with $75 fee.

Move In Date: Now!



Welcome to Unit 103 at the Mayflower Square III. This newly renovated apartment has brand new stainless steel appliances and newly laid carpet. This spacious apartment also has a private balcony and off street parking included in the rental price!



This is unit is close by to 395 and the Mark Center. It is a short drive to Old Town Alexandria. Also, a few grocery stores are nearby and a hospital. Lastly, there are two metro stations near by, Van Dorn and King Street.



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Garage Disposal

Amenities: Off Street Parking, Laundry Room Basement of Building, Private Balcony, Garden Style Building, Newly Renovated Kitchen, Newly laid Carpet

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Move In Fee: $75 Move In Fee



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4575721)