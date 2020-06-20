All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 419 S COLUMBUS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
419 S COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:37 PM

419 S COLUMBUS STREET

419 South Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

419 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Level Townhouse with Beautiful Hardwoods floors throughout *. Wood burning Fireplace in the Living Room * 2 Master Suites on the Upper Level, Each with Plantation Shutters *Updated Kitchen with dark cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, and Stainless Appliances * Lovely Private Patio off the kitchen * Powder room and Stacked Washer Dryer on main level. * Comes with 1 Reserved Parking Space * Longer lease preferred* Professionally Managed by Peake Management, Inc. Qualif. Req = 40 x Rent for Annual Income by 1 or 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good Rental History, *Apply on line $50./ appl *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
419 S COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 419 S COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
419 S COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 419 S COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 419 S COLUMBUS STREET offers parking.
Does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 S COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 419 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 419 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University