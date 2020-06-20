419 S COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

2 Level Townhouse with Beautiful Hardwoods floors throughout *. Wood burning Fireplace in the Living Room * 2 Master Suites on the Upper Level, Each with Plantation Shutters *Updated Kitchen with dark cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, and Stainless Appliances * Lovely Private Patio off the kitchen * Powder room and Stacked Washer Dryer on main level. * Comes with 1 Reserved Parking Space * Longer lease preferred* Professionally Managed by Peake Management, Inc. Qualif. Req = 40 x Rent for Annual Income by 1 or 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good Rental History, *Apply on line $50./ appl *