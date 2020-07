Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WITH IT'S CONVENIENT OLD TOWN LOCATION, THIS BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3 FINISHED LEVEL BRICK TOWNHOUSE IS LESS THAN A MILE FROM FROM THE METRO RAIL * FEATURES INCLUDE UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS * REC ROOM * 2 FULL BATHS * COZY FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM * WOOD FLOORS * WALK-IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM * FRENCH DOORS TO THE PRIVATE FENCED BACK YARD WITH PATIO * PARKING PAD IN REAR FOR OFF STREET PARKING CONVENIENCE * AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * SORRY NO PETS *