412 N FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill internet access

Super Cute & Charming in an unbeatable Old Town Alexandria location! This wonderful top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is on the 2nd floor of an end-unit brick row house just 3 blocks from King Street. There's one dedicated off-street parking spot. Exposed brick walls, hardwood floors and an amazing backyard pile on the charm. Plenty of closet space. The large fenced patio backyard includes furniture, a grill, a fire pit (with wood), and cafe string lights. The patio and washer/dryer, and storage space are shared with the downstairs neighbor. Central A/C and radiator heating. So close to Braddock Road and King Street metros. Easy access to Reagan National Airport, Trader Joe's and all the shopping, restaurants and excitement of Old Town Alexandria. Internet and gas are included with rent!