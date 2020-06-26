All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

412 N FAYETTE STREET

412 North Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 North Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Super Cute & Charming in an unbeatable Old Town Alexandria location! This wonderful top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is on the 2nd floor of an end-unit brick row house just 3 blocks from King Street. There's one dedicated off-street parking spot. Exposed brick walls, hardwood floors and an amazing backyard pile on the charm. Plenty of closet space. The large fenced patio backyard includes furniture, a grill, a fire pit (with wood), and cafe string lights. The patio and washer/dryer, and storage space are shared with the downstairs neighbor. Central A/C and radiator heating. So close to Braddock Road and King Street metros. Easy access to Reagan National Airport, Trader Joe's and all the shopping, restaurants and excitement of Old Town Alexandria. Internet and gas are included with rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
412 N FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 412 N FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 412 N FAYETTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
412 N FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 412 N FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 412 N FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 412 N FAYETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 412 N FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 N FAYETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 412 N FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 412 N FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 412 N FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 N FAYETTE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 N FAYETTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 N FAYETTE STREET has units with air conditioning.
