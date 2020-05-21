400 MADISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Breath-taking views of Potomac, US Capitol, Washington Monument * Large Rms w/Flr to Ceiling Windows * 300sq ft+ Balcony Stretches Entire Length of Unit! * Kit boasts several updates, granite counters * Washer/Dryer * Hardwds in Expansive Lv Rm/Dn Rm * Cheerful Atmosphere * The Enclosed Pictures Are From Past Tenants * Please Garage Parking (one space #60) * Additional Storage Space, Too! (Bin #208) * Party Rm & Pool on Penthouse Lvl* Heart of Alex loc - So close to DCA or Braddock Metro! * Good Credit A Must! *