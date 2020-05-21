All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

400 MADISON STREET

400 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Madison Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Breath-taking views of Potomac, US Capitol, Washington Monument * Large Rms w/Flr to Ceiling Windows * 300sq ft+ Balcony Stretches Entire Length of Unit! * Kit boasts several updates, granite counters * Washer/Dryer * Hardwds in Expansive Lv Rm/Dn Rm * Cheerful Atmosphere * The Enclosed Pictures Are From Past Tenants * Please Garage Parking (one space #60) * Additional Storage Space, Too! (Bin #208) * Party Rm & Pool on Penthouse Lvl* Heart of Alex loc - So close to DCA or Braddock Metro! * Good Credit A Must! *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 MADISON STREET have any available units?
400 MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 MADISON STREET have?
Some of 400 MADISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
400 MADISON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 400 MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 400 MADISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 400 MADISON STREET does offer parking.
Does 400 MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 MADISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 MADISON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 400 MADISON STREET has a pool.
Does 400 MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 400 MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 400 MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 MADISON STREET has units with dishwashers.
