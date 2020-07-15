3815 INGALLS AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice, formerly Owner Occupied, remodeled townhouse (baths and hardwoods) for lease! Beautifully remodeled baths, gorgeous hardwood floors and majority of home updated. New energy efficient windows, spacious bedrooms/closets, pull down stairs to attic for extra storage, popular gas cooking, full-size washer and dryer in dedicated laundry room, and fenced/private patio. Fantastic location near shopping, dining and entertainment. Stroll to Bradlee Shopping Center for your morning coffee at Starbucks or Donuts at Duck Donuts! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, sorry- NO smoking.