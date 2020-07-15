All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

3815 INGALLS AVE

3815 Ingalls Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Ingalls Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice, formerly Owner Occupied, remodeled townhouse (baths and hardwoods) for lease! Beautifully remodeled baths, gorgeous hardwood floors and majority of home updated. New energy efficient windows, spacious bedrooms/closets, pull down stairs to attic for extra storage, popular gas cooking, full-size washer and dryer in dedicated laundry room, and fenced/private patio. Fantastic location near shopping, dining and entertainment. Stroll to Bradlee Shopping Center for your morning coffee at Starbucks or Donuts at Duck Donuts! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, sorry- NO smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 INGALLS AVE have any available units?
3815 INGALLS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3815 INGALLS AVE have?
Some of 3815 INGALLS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 INGALLS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3815 INGALLS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 INGALLS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 INGALLS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3815 INGALLS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3815 INGALLS AVE offers parking.
Does 3815 INGALLS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 INGALLS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 INGALLS AVE have a pool?
No, 3815 INGALLS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3815 INGALLS AVE have accessible units?
No, 3815 INGALLS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 INGALLS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 INGALLS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 INGALLS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 INGALLS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
