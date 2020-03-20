All apartments in Alexandria
3804 BRIGHTON COURT

3804 Brighton Court · No Longer Available
Alexandria
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

3804 Brighton Court, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
You'll love this charming brick-front three-level townhouse in Alexandria. The main level features hardwood floors and the newly updated kitchen includes a large walk-in pantry. The upper level has three carpeted bedrooms including the master with two closets and the renovated en suite bath. The second and third bedrooms share the updated hall bath. The finished lower level includes a recreation room with a wood-burning fireplace, the fourth bedroom, and a huge laundry/storage room. There are two off-street parking spaces. One block to Express bus to Pentagon. Close to shops, restaurants, the airport and more. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT have any available units?
3804 BRIGHTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT have?
Some of 3804 BRIGHTON COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 BRIGHTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3804 BRIGHTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 BRIGHTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 BRIGHTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3804 BRIGHTON COURT offers parking.
Does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 BRIGHTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT have a pool?
No, 3804 BRIGHTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 3804 BRIGHTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 BRIGHTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 BRIGHTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 BRIGHTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
