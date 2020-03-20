3804 BRIGHTON COURT

Amenities

You'll love this charming brick-front three-level townhouse in Alexandria. The main level features hardwood floors and the newly updated kitchen includes a large walk-in pantry. The upper level has three carpeted bedrooms including the master with two closets and the renovated en suite bath. The second and third bedrooms share the updated hall bath. The finished lower level includes a recreation room with a wood-burning fireplace, the fourth bedroom, and a huge laundry/storage room. There are two off-street parking spaces. One block to Express bus to Pentagon. Close to shops, restaurants, the airport and more. Pets on case by case basis.