Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3802 Elbert Ave

3802 Elbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Elbert Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! AVAILABLE NOW!
??Don't spend your time commuting...spend your time at home.??Military commuter's Dream?Pentagon (2 miles), Mark Center (3 miles), Ft. Myer/Henderson Hall (2 miles), Ft. McNair (7 miles)??2 miles to new Amazon HQ2!??Luxury.?
Beautiful 3-level townhouse in Lenox Place on the Alexandria / Arlington border in Arlandria & Del Ray neighborhood - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, dining room, family room with fireplace, and single-car garage. Fenced backyard with Pennsylvania flagstone patio. Washer and dryer included.??Custom designed.?Bathrooms with marble and travertine tile, modern fixtures and vessel sinks. Beautiful Master Suite with separate shower and roman tub, and walk-in closet with built-ins. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, smooth-top cooking range, and cooking island. Wonderful earth tone paint and ceiling fans throughout. You will not be disappointed!!??
Walking Neighborhood with Outstanding Public Transportation.?Outstanding, convenient location only 3 miles from DC and 2 miles from Washington Reagan National Airport. Walk to shopping, top restaurants, the Birchmere, churches, dry cleaner, schools, gas stations, and auto repair -- all within 2 blocks. Alexandria DASH bus stop only 75 yards away and Metro bus stops 2 blocks...both direct to Pentagon, Mark Center, Crystal City, and Braddock Metro. 1 block from 65-miles of the Mt. Vernon and W&OD bike trails. I-395 less than 1/2 mile. 1 mile to Route 1, George Washington Parkway, and Potomac Yard Shopping Center. 1 mile to downtown Del Ray. 2 miles to Shirlington. 3 miles to Old Town Alexandria.??Convenience.?Garage, driveway, and street parking available. 15 minute bus ride to Pentagon / Pentagon Metro or Mark Center. Commute free with Metro Subsidy available to all government employees. Bike to the Pentagon in 25 minutes all on the bike trail. 20 minut

(RLNE4605228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Elbert Ave have any available units?
3802 Elbert Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Elbert Ave have?
Some of 3802 Elbert Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Elbert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Elbert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Elbert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Elbert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Elbert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Elbert Ave does offer parking.
Does 3802 Elbert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 Elbert Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Elbert Ave have a pool?
No, 3802 Elbert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Elbert Ave have accessible units?
No, 3802 Elbert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Elbert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Elbert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
