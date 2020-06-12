3802 Elbert Ave

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! AVAILABLE NOW!

??Don't spend your time commuting...spend your time at home.??Military commuter's Dream?Pentagon (2 miles), Mark Center (3 miles), Ft. Myer/Henderson Hall (2 miles), Ft. McNair (7 miles)??2 miles to new Amazon HQ2!??Luxury.?

Beautiful 3-level townhouse in Lenox Place on the Alexandria / Arlington border in Arlandria & Del Ray neighborhood - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, dining room, family room with fireplace, and single-car garage. Fenced backyard with Pennsylvania flagstone patio. Washer and dryer included.??Custom designed.?Bathrooms with marble and travertine tile, modern fixtures and vessel sinks. Beautiful Master Suite with separate shower and roman tub, and walk-in closet with built-ins. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, smooth-top cooking range, and cooking island. Wonderful earth tone paint and ceiling fans throughout. You will not be disappointed!!??

Walking Neighborhood with Outstanding Public Transportation.?Outstanding, convenient location only 3 miles from DC and 2 miles from Washington Reagan National Airport. Walk to shopping, top restaurants, the Birchmere, churches, dry cleaner, schools, gas stations, and auto repair -- all within 2 blocks. Alexandria DASH bus stop only 75 yards away and Metro bus stops 2 blocks...both direct to Pentagon, Mark Center, Crystal City, and Braddock Metro. 1 block from 65-miles of the Mt. Vernon and W&OD bike trails. I-395 less than 1/2 mile. 1 mile to Route 1, George Washington Parkway, and Potomac Yard Shopping Center. 1 mile to downtown Del Ray. 2 miles to Shirlington. 3 miles to Old Town Alexandria.??Convenience.?Garage, driveway, and street parking available. 15 minute bus ride to Pentagon / Pentagon Metro or Mark Center. Commute free with Metro Subsidy available to all government employees. Bike to the Pentagon in 25 minutes all on the bike trail. 20 minut



(RLNE4605228)